Heat & Enjoy Chipshop Chicken Curry 425G
Energy 825kJ / 197kcal (10%)
Fat 8.7g (12%)
Saturates 1.9g (10%)
Sugars 3.1g (3%)
Salt 1.5g (25%)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a spiced curry sauce.
- Chicken breast in a lightly spiced, classic chip shop curry sauce
- Microwave 4 1/2 mins
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (25%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Peas, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Soya Bean, Cumin Powder, Wheat, Corn Starch, Fenugreek Seed, Turmeric Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Fennel, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Ground White Pepper, Aniseed, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Carrot, Leek, Paprika, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
(For oven reheat please see base of pack)
800W 4 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (200g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|825kJ
|413kJ
|197kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|20.3g
|10.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 425g typically weighs 400g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
