Stella Artois Lager 18x440ml

Never again
It does not taste the same since gone from 4.8 to 4.6. Never buying again holsten pils next time thanks at least it has some taste. Seriously it tastes like non alcohol lager.
Much improved!
I never did like the old (UK) Stella. Strong and nasty, a proper "drink to get drunk" fighting lager. It served a purpose I suppose. Well, if like me you shunned Stella and associated it with gangs of lads being sick outside your local Wetherspoons, it's time to think again. Gone is the harsh metallic taste and bitter aftertaste. It's now really quite nice! By the standards of a cheap, mass produced lager, amongst many respectable European brands very badly "brewed under licence in the UK", this is a very good choice. You will note the many reviews criticising the reduced alcohol level - that's right, Stella is now down at a palatable 4.something percent and you might want even want to drink it for pleasure. Alright, it's not Paulaner, but this new Stella is not bad at all.
Disappointed
What has happened to a once great lager. It now tastes terrible. Thanks Stella for nothing
A once great beer now destroyed
Absolutely destroyed a once great beer, never even think about buying it now it is 4.6 what a shame.
Where have these been. Welcome back
Thank goodness tesco have this back in stock.
The quality, the taste, smooth. Refreshing. Never disappointed.
This is awefull now since the change Worse than Fosters and that is some achievement
Bland and tasteless
Bland and tasteless. Ruined a good beer and I will never buy Stella again until it returns to its rightful 5.2%
Bland
If u like how Stella used to be then go buy Kronenbourg 1664. Stella is seemingly now more about brand than product. I really don’t think 4.6% with no distinguishing flavour counts as premium.
Now Poor Product
Couldn't select 0 stars. Has slowly dropped from the original 5.2% ABV, along with the taste. Now truly Awful.....