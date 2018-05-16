Thorntons Classic Easter Egg 262G

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Dark Chocolate and Pink Coloured Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Remastered
- Tempting Toffee
- New and improved taste, just for you!
- Remastered
- Nutty Caramel
- Now more nutty, just for you!
- Remastered
- Creamy Fudge
- Now with a hint of sea salt, just for you!
- Strawberries and Cream, Triple Chocolate, Gooey Caramel Heart, Crunchy Praline, Gooey Caramel
- Recyclability
- 100% Recyclable Packaging Elements:
- Cartons, Window, Fitment, Tray
- Fitment and tray contain 50% recycled content.
- Pass the love on and care for the planet
- The Tastes of the Nation
- A Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with a Selection of 9 Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 262G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Almonds, Cornflour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Single Cream (Milk), Vanilla Seeds, Hydrolysed Milk Proteins, Lactose (Milk), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Proudly crafted in the UK. Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
262g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2267 kJ
|-
|543 kcal
|Fat
|33.0 g
|of which Saturates
|20.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|54.7 g
|of which Sugars
|51.8 g
|Protein
|6.0 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
