Thorntons Classic Easter Egg 262G

Thorntons Classic Easter Egg 262G
£ 8.00
£3.06/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Dark Chocolate and Pink Coloured Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Remastered
  • Tempting Toffee
  • New and improved taste, just for you!
  • Remastered
  • Nutty Caramel
  • Now more nutty, just for you!
  • Remastered
  • Creamy Fudge
  • Now with a hint of sea salt, just for you!
  • Strawberries and Cream, Triple Chocolate, Gooey Caramel Heart, Crunchy Praline, Gooey Caramel
  • Recyclability
  • 100% Recyclable Packaging Elements:
  • Cartons, Window, Fitment, Tray
  • Fitment and tray contain 50% recycled content.
  • Pass the love on and care for the planet
  • © Design 21
  • The Tastes of the Nation
  • A Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with a Selection of 9 Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Almonds, Cornflour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Single Cream (Milk), Vanilla Seeds, Hydrolysed Milk Proteins, Lactose (Milk), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Proudly crafted in the UK. Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2267 kJ
-543 kcal
Fat33.0 g
of which Saturates 20.4 g
Carbohydrate54.7 g
of which Sugars51.8 g
Protein6.0 g
Salt0.21 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

