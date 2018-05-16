By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Montezuma's Absolute Black Dark Chocolate Cocoa 90G

Montezuma's Absolute Black Dark Chocolate Cocoa 90G
£ 2.50
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • 100% Cocoa Solids Dark Chocolate
  • Happy Planet, Happy People
  • Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet.
  • We're proud that all our packaging is recyclable, bio-degradable or compostable at home. Helen & Simon, Co-founders
  • Find out more montezumas.co.uk
  • "For that awesome, dramatic cocoa hit, this is simply the best, but don't say we didn't warn you!" Simon
  • Cocoa solids. That's it. Nothing else. Really.
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Help keep our planet beautiful
  • Extraordinary Chocolate
  • The Darkness if You Dare!
  • 100% Cocoa
  • Made without Milk
  • Free from: Colourings, Gluten, GM & Preservatives
  • Perfect for Vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Dark chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool place

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2477kj619kj
-601kcal150kcal
Fat54g14g
Of which: saturates33g8g
Carbohydrates8g2g
Of which: sugars3g0.8g
Fibre17g4g
Protein13g3g
Salt0.02g<0.1g

