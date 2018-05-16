By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Shell Egg & Chocolate Selection 240G

image 1 of Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Shell Egg & Chocolate Selection 240G
£ 10.00
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Egg with Lindt Excellence Assorted Minis
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Sea Salt
  • Silky dark chocolate enhanced with just a touch of fine crystals of hand harvested sea salt.
  • Caramel with a Touch of Sea Salt
  • A divine combination of rich dark chocolate with delicate caramel pieces and a touch of Fleur de Sel sea salt.
  • 70% Cocoa
  • This classic dark chocolate boasts a rich, intense taste that is masterfully balanced for a harmonious flavour profile.
  • Roasted Hazelnut
  • The exceptional combination of crunchy roasted hazelnuts paired with the finest dark chocolate.
  • Crafted with passion by our Master Chocolatiers, Lindt Excellence combines the finest cocoa and highest quality ingredients to create sophisticated recipes. When paired with quality coffee, tea and wine, each recipe creates unique experiences for all the senses.
  • Discover more in our pairing guide.
  • Please recycle where possible
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngi (Schweiz) AG,
  • 8802 Kilchberg,
  • Switzerland.
  • 70% Mini Manufactured by:

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

240g ℮

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2311kJ / 557kcal
    Fat 41g
    -of which saturates 24g
    Carbohydrate 32g
    -of which sugars 25g
    Protein 10.0g
    Salt 0.03g

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya, Rapeseed Lecithin), Lactose, Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel), Artificial Flavourings (Vanillin, Caramel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vanilla, Salt, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 48% minimum, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2276kJ / 547kcal
    Fat 35g
    -of which saturates 20g
    Carbohydrate 47g
    -of which sugars 42g
    Protein 7.0g
    Salt 0.23g

