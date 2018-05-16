Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Shell Egg & Chocolate Selection 240G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Egg with Lindt Excellence Assorted Minis
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- Sea Salt
- Silky dark chocolate enhanced with just a touch of fine crystals of hand harvested sea salt.
- Caramel with a Touch of Sea Salt
- A divine combination of rich dark chocolate with delicate caramel pieces and a touch of Fleur de Sel sea salt.
- 70% Cocoa
- This classic dark chocolate boasts a rich, intense taste that is masterfully balanced for a harmonious flavour profile.
- Roasted Hazelnut
- The exceptional combination of crunchy roasted hazelnuts paired with the finest dark chocolate.
- Crafted with passion by our Master Chocolatiers, Lindt Excellence combines the finest cocoa and highest quality ingredients to create sophisticated recipes. When paired with quality coffee, tea and wine, each recipe creates unique experiences for all the senses.
- Pack size: 240G
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngi (Schweiz) AG,
- 8802 Kilchberg,
- Switzerland.
- 70% Mini Manufactured by:
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2311kJ / 557kcal Fat 41g -of which saturates 24g Carbohydrate 32g -of which sugars 25g Protein 10.0g Salt 0.03g
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya, Rapeseed Lecithin), Lactose, Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel), Artificial Flavourings (Vanillin, Caramel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vanilla, Salt, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 48% minimum, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2276kJ / 547kcal Fat 35g -of which saturates 20g Carbohydrate 47g -of which sugars 42g Protein 7.0g Salt 0.23g
