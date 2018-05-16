Birds Eye Green Cuisine Sweet Potato & Carrot Bites 450G
New
Product Description
- Sweet potato, orange and yellow carrot patties with ginger, lightly fried.
- Enjoy Sweet Potato & Carrot Bites as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- Our sweet potato & carrot bites are bursting with vegetables, which are frozen to naturally retain nature's goodness*
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Not Yet Recycled
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- Delicious
- Full of veg
- Rich in vitamin A
- Source of protein
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Rich in vitamin A
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Carrots (30%), Yellow Carrots (23%), Lentils, Sweet Potato (8%), Polenta, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Ginger (1%), Salt, Lemon Zest, Chilli Pepper, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Black Pepper, Thyme
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when oven baked straight from the freezer.
220 °C, Fan 200 °C, Gas Mark 7, 14 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a classic with a twist
- Why not serve with tomato and coriander salsa?
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 4 Patties (120g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|682kJ
|805kJ
|- kcal
|162kcal
|192kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|5.7g
|- of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|27g
|- of which Sugars
|4.2g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|4.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|5.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Vitamin A
|1050µg 131% NRV#
|1260µg 158% NRV#
|#Average value when oven baked according to pack instructions
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
