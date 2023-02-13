Lifebuoy 6h Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser Gel 250ml

Did you know that your skin has a natural way of protecting itself by releasing anti-microbial peptides (AMP)? Lifebuoy Vitamins hand sanitiser, infused with Vitamins B3 and E, boosts the skin's AMP production to protect it for up to 6 hours. Featuring the invigorating scents of pine and thyme oil, our caring hand gel will bish bash bosh 99.9% of all germs and viruses** and leave your skin feeling hydrated for up to 10 hours. This hand sanitiser gel comes in a long-lasting bottle with a convenient pump dispenser to make it easy to quickly sanitise when there’s no soap and water available. Simply apply 3 ml of hand gel to your palm, spread and rub over the backs of your hands and fingertips for 60 seconds until dry. No rinsing required. Lifebuoy was launched in 1894 by William Lever in response to the cholera outbreak in the UK. He had a clear mission with the introduction of ‘a soap that saves lives’ and it did just that, helping thousands access basic hygiene. Although times have changed significantly, the purpose of the brand remains. Why not also try our Original Vitamins Anti-Bacterial Liquid Handwash 250 ml? *vs representative Gram-negative bacterium. Always practice good hand hygiene. **effective against enveloped viruses. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product infomation before use.

Lifebuoy Vitamins Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitiser provides up to 6 hours of anti-bacterial protection*, keeping your hands clean when you need it most Infused with skin-loving ingredients such as vitamins B3 and E, this hand sanitiser gel supports your skin’s immunity and leaves it hydrated for up to 10 hours This anti-bacterial hand gel leaves your hands delicately scented with an invigorating pine and thyme oil fragrance Our hand sanitiser eliminates 99.9% of germs and viruses**, helping you get on with your day-to-day activities with confidence This anti-bacterial hand gel comes in a large bottle with a convenient pump dispenser to make it easy to quickly sanitise and is also available in a convenient 50 ml on-the-go size Apply a small amount of hand sanitiser to dry palms, then spread and rub over the backs of your hands and fingertips until dry

Ethanol 65g per 100g of product

