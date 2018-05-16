Belazu Gran Reserva Sherry Vinegar 250Ml

Product Description
- Gran Reserva Sherry Vinegar
- Aged for at least 10 years in American oak Barrels. Notable for its powerful aroma, our Sherry Vinegar has complex flavours of vanilla, dried fruit and wine-soaked wood
- Belazu has been bringing you the best ingredients that are sourced from across the Mediterranean and Middle East since 1991. Started by two best friends Adam and George and a bucket of Provencal olives the aim has always remained the same, to bring the best cooks and ingredients together. Whether it is in store, online or in a restaurant the ingredient will always remain king.
- Natural products can produce sediments
- Acidity 8%
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 250ML
Ingredients
Grand Reserve Sherry Vinegar (Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used in Mojo Verde, a traditional sauce from the Canary Islands
- Use to deglaze the pan for a sherry glaze on roast pork
- Over a tomato salad
- Marinade for meats and oily fish
- Sautéed with mushrooms and butter
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy:
|96.7kJ/23kcal
|Fat:
|0.0g
|Of which Saturates:
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates:
|0.2g
|Of which Sugars
|0.2g
|Protein:
|0.1g
|Salt:
|0.0g
