Lindt Dark Chocolate Egg With 60% Cocoa Truffles 260G

image 1 of Lindt Dark Chocolate Egg With 60% Cocoa Truffles 260G

£9.00
£3.46/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Egg with Lindor 60% Cocoa Truffles
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before end: see base

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 70% minimum

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2311kJ / 557kcal
Fat41g
-of which saturates24g
Carbohydrate32g
-of which sugars25g
Protein10.0g
Salt0.03g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2660kJ / 642kcal
Fat52g
-of which saturates37g
Carbohydrate35g
-of which sugars32g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.03g
