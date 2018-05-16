New
Lindt Dark Chocolate Egg With 60% Cocoa Truffles 260G
Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Egg with Lindor 60% Cocoa Truffles
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before end: see base
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Packed by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
260g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Beans, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 70% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2311kJ / 557kcal
|Fat
|41g
|-of which saturates
|24g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|-of which sugars
|25g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2660kJ / 642kcal
|Fat
|52g
|-of which saturates
|37g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|-of which sugars
|32g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.03g
