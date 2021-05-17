Stella Artois Lager 20X284ml

Ruined ; Good reviews are Two Years old !!!
Ruined ; Good reviews are Two Years old !!!
Shockingly Bad
How anyone can drink this new 4.6 version let alone enjoy it is beyond me. Had a couple of bottles from the box but really can't stomach any more. Waste of money. Dreadful. Stella in the UK has been completely ruined.
Nasty
Wow what a HUGE disappointment. Bought a pack of this at the weekend and was really looking forward to having a couple of bottles tonight as I have a much long-awaited day off tomorrow. I didn't realise that they'd changed the brew - this new 4.6% version is dreadful, it tastes like a very cheap fizzy and sweet alcopop. 100's of years brewing history down the drain. Sad.
Weak beer now
Utter tasteless weak beer now. Will never buy again. Off to aldis for some decent %5 beer
Wouldn't touch it with a barge pole
Completely ruined now. No taste. Was my favourite and now wouldn't touch it with a barge pole.
Pound shop value brand imitation Stella .
4.6% is taking the micky now . Stella Artois is supposed to be a 5.2% Premium Lager ! This is a pound shop value brand imitation . Say goodbye to one of the best customers you've ever had Stella :(
Beautiful beer
Beautiful beer
Not buying again.
Will not buy this again. It was my favourite lager. Not too long ago it was 5.2% now 4.6%. Rather pay more for a premium lager than this tap water.
Two percent less alcohol
This used to be in 'my favourites'. Not anymore. The alcohol has changed to less than it was before. Tesco do you not think we will notice? Tip to everyone: Check the alcohol percentage before you buy your regular booze, just in case.
AND lowered yet again
Now only 4.6%