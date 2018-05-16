Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Low Fat Cheese & Pancetta

Product Description
- BATCHELORS PASTA N SAUCE L/FAT CHSE & PANCETTA
- Don't Recycle
- Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- Low Fat
- No Artificial Colours
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 99G
Information
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The above recommendation is a guide only. For other microwave categories refer to manufacturer's handbook. Categories D and E refer to a new microwave classification.
Take care - may boil over.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2. Stir in the pack contents.
3. Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4. Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- Stirring in fried mushrooms or cooked peas for extra flavour.
- Serves 1-2 as part of a main meal or 1 as a tasty snack
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
