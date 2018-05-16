Fuel 10K Toffee Apple Oat Muffin 60G
New
Product Description
- Toffee Apple Flavour Muffin Mix with Oats & Sweetener
- Our delicious oat muffins are high in protein and fibre and ready in less than 1 minute. Whether for breakfast or any time of day, these are a convenient and delicious snack to fuel you during your busy day.
- We make FUEL for busy people, like you.
- 11g High Protein
- High Fibre
- Just Add Water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flour (40%), Dried Egg White, Chicory Root Fibre, Wheat Bran, Oats (6%), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (4%) (Fructose Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fruit, Whey [Milk], Butter [Milk], Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Humectant [Glycerol], Wheat Fibre, Sustainable Palm Fat, Gelling Agent [Pectin], Flavouring, Acidity Regulator [Lactic Acid], Rice Extract), Dried Whole Egg, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Caramalised Sugar, Milk Protein, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts (including Peanuts), Soy, Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before, see base.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make Me
- Remove lid completely & add approximately 50ml of cold water to pot (about 3.5 tablespoons)
- Stir thoroughly into a thick, velvety cake mix (sometimes this may require a little more water)
- Cook in microwave, full power (800w) for 45 to 50 seconds
- Cooking time will vary according to microwave power (for a moister muffin, reduce cooking time)
- Leave to stand for approximately 30 seconds & enjoy.
- Best enjoyed warm. Do not reheat.
- Caution: Product will be hot.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|Energy
|1440kJ / 344kcal
|864kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|46.7g
|28.0g
|of which sugars
|8.1g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|15.0g
|9.0g
|Protein
|19.2g
|11.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.8g
