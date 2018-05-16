Thai Dragon Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

Product Description
- Dark Soy Sauce
- YouTube
- Follow
- /Thai Dragon Brand
- Visit us: thaidragon.co.uk
- Thai Dragon Soy Sauce is naturally fermented using non-GM soybeans. With its traditional style of aging and fermenting process it delivers a deep savoury taste and authentic soy aroma to enhance traditional and modern dishes. It is often used in stews. stir-fries and for marinating.
- Ride the dragon
- Naturally fermented
- Free from msg, artificial flavours, colours & preservatives
- Halal
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Soybean 34%, Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Wheat (Gluten) Flour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- May contain Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites.
Storage
Please store in a cool dry, dark place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within a month.
Produce of
Product of PRC
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
150ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|496kJ/117kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|16g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|19g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020