Thai Dragon Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

Thai Dragon Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.00
£0.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Dark Soy Sauce
  • Thai Dragon Soy Sauce is naturally fermented using non-GM soybeans. With its traditional style of aging and fermenting process it delivers a deep savoury taste and authentic soy aroma to enhance traditional and modern dishes. It is often used in stews. stir-fries and for marinating.
  • Ride the dragon
  • Naturally fermented
  • Free from msg, artificial flavours, colours & preservatives
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Soybean 34%, Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Wheat (Gluten) Flour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites.

Storage

Please store in a cool dry, dark place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within a month.

Produce of

Product of PRC

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  Packed for:
  Surya Foods,
  Europa House,
  Europa Way,
  Harwich,
  CO12 4PT,

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy496kJ/117kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrates16g
of which sugars1.5g
Protein2.2g
Salt19g

