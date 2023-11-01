Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Hair Conditioner 275ml

PANTENE PRO-V MRCLE LIFT 'N' VOL COND 275ML

Pantene Lift & Volume collection, combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin & Rose Water. Our silicone free shampoo & hair conditioner help strengthen your hair against styling damage by infusing it with nutrients, so you can achieve the visibly thick & long hair you desire.

Silicone-free thickening hair conditioner for visibly full & thick hair Pantene silicone-free shampoo and conditioner help strenghthen hair against styling damage Infusing hair with nutrients to help achieve the visibly thick and long hair you desire Pantene Pro-V Miracles, our highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle Pro-V formula, tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Histidine, Propylene Glycol, Citronellol, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Biotin, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage