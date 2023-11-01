We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Hair Conditioner 275ml

4.9(300)
£6.00

£2.18/100ml

PANTENE PRO-V MRCLE LIFT 'N' VOL COND 275ML
Pantene Lift & Volume collection, combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin & Rose Water. Our silicone free shampoo & hair conditioner help strengthen your hair against styling damage by infusing it with nutrients, so you can achieve the visibly thick & long hair you desire.
Silicone-free thickening hair conditioner for visibly full & thick hairPantene silicone-free shampoo and conditioner help strenghthen hair against styling damageInfusing hair with nutrients to help achieve the visibly thick and long hair you desirePantene Pro-V Miracles, our highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miraclePro-V formula, tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Histidine, Propylene Glycol, Citronellol, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Biotin, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to the length of your hair. Rinse out thoroughly. For best results, use with Pantene Lift & Volume collection. Suitable for everyday use.

