Twix Large Easter Egg 274G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Twix®: Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Twix® White: White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with 1 bar of Twix® and 1 bar of Twix® White
- Please Recycle Me
- This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
- To recycle the foil please ask your local recycling centre for details.
- For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 274G
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
274g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 23g / (%*) Energy 2103kJ 484kJ (6%) - 502kcal 115kcal (6%) Fat 25g 5.8g (8%) of which saturates 15g 3.4g (17%) Carbohydrate 64g 15g (6%) of which sugars 48g 11g (12%) Protein 4.8g 1.1g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.09g (2%) Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 23g - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g / (%*) Energy 2063kJ 516kJ (6%) - 492kcal 123kcal (6%) Fat 24g 5.9g (8%) of which saturates 14g 3.5g (18%) Carbohydrate 65g 16g (6%) of which sugars 49g 12g (13%) Protein 4.4g 1.1g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.10g (2%) Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25g - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / ~25g / (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1%) Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: ~25g - - *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
