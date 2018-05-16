By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twix Large Easter Egg 274G

image 1 of Twix Large Easter Egg 274G
£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Twix®: Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Twix® White: White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with 1 bar of Twix® and 1 bar of Twix® White
  • Please Recycle Me
  • This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
  • To recycle the foil please ask your local recycling centre for details.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 274G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

274g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg
    • 1 Twix® (50g e)
    • 1 Twix® White (46g e)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g / (%*)
    Energy 2103kJ484kJ (6%)
    -502kcal115kcal (6%)
    Fat 25g5.8g (8%)
    of which saturates 15g3.4g (17%)
    Carbohydrate 64g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 48g11g (12%)
    Protein 4.8g1.1g (2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.09g (2%)
    Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 23g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg
    • 1 Twix® (50g e)
    • 1 Twix® White (46g e)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
    Energy 2063kJ516kJ (6%)
    -492kcal123kcal (6%)
    Fat 24g5.9g (8%)
    of which saturates 14g3.5g (18%)
    Carbohydrate 65g16g (6%)
    of which sugars 49g12g (13%)
    Protein 4.4g1.1g (2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.10g (2%)
    Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg
    • 1 Twix® (50g e)
    • 1 Twix® White (46g e)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ ~25g / (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g (1%)
    Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: ~25g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

