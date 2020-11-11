Bisto Creamy Cheese Sauce Pots 2X90g
- Energy305kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.82g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Bisto Ready to Use Cheese Flavour Sauce
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Ready in 50 Sec
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (3%) (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Whey Permeate Powder (Milk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Lactose (Milk), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Ground Pepper, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract (contains Barley)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Separation of ingredients is natural.
- Once heated use immediately, do not reheat.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- 1800 93 2814
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 90g (1 pot) as sold
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|339kJ
|305kJ
|-
|81kcal
|73kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|4.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|6.2g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.82g
|-
|-
