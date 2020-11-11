By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Creamy Cheese Sauce Pots 2X90g

Bisto Creamy Cheese Sauce Pots 2X90g
£ 1.60
£0.89/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 90g (1 pot)
  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.82g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Bisto Ready to Use Cheese Flavour Sauce
  • Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Ready in 50 Sec
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (3%) (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Whey Permeate Powder (Milk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Lactose (Milk), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Ground Pepper, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract (contains Barley)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Separation of ingredients is natural.
  • Once heated use immediately, do not reheat.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 90g (1 pot) as sold
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)339kJ305kJ
-81kcal73kcal
Fat5.4g4.9g
of which Saturates1.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate6.9g6.2g
of which Sugars1.6g1.4g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt0.91g0.82g
This pack contains 2 portions--

