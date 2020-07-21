Pampers New Baby Size 2 46 Nappies Essential Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Pampers New Baby Sz 2 46 Nappies Essential Pack
  • Pampers’ #1 protection for sensitive newborn skin.
  • Did you know your newborn’s skin can be up to 30% thinner than adult skin? That makes it extra sensitive to friction and irritation.
  • Pampers New Baby nappies bring you Pampers' softest, most caring protection for sensitive newborn skin.
  • They also come with soft flexi-side wings & double leg cuffs that gently adapt to your baby’s shape to maximise comfort.
  • Finally, their Quick Dry core absorbs liquid instantly to keep sensitive skin dry and protected. The only newborn nappy approved by British Skin Foundation.
  • New Baby is Pampers’ #1 protection for sensitive newborn skin
  • The only newborn nappy approved by British Skin Foundation
  • EXCLUSIVE TOPSHEET provides our softest comfort, while pulling wetness and mess away
  • SUPER SOFT STRETCHY-WINGS adapt to your baby’s tummy for a gentle snug fit
  • QUICK DRY CORE absorbs liquid instantly to keep your baby's skin dry and protected
  • DOUBLE LEG CUFFS gently adapt around baby's legs protecting from leaks
  • WETNESS INDICATOR lets you know when it might be time for a change
  • NAVEL-FRIENDLY SHAPE protects your baby's delicate tummy with a gentle contoured fit (available in sizes 0, 1, 2)

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) 0800 328 328 1
  • (IE) 1800 535 124
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

256 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Pampers for Life

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

Hey there, i have been using pampers for my three kids and believe me when i say its worth it! cheers!

High recommended

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

Love them only ones I will use for my new born I find any other branded nappies will leak but never have this problem with pampers nappies

Disappointed

1 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

I had high hopes for these nappies - my 6 week old daughter wore these for the first time last night and after just a couple of hours wear, her clothes and sleeping bag are soaked through and the nappy was the right size and applied correctly. Very disappointed, especially given the price!

Wonderful

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

I love how reliable Pampers are, they don’t leak and my daughters skin feels dry even when she’s got a full nappy. I’ve tried numerous other brands but none of them come close

Fully recommend

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

I’ve always used pampers when my children were new borns and they work wonders I did my research and choose pampers from how many good reviews they have had they have never let me down

Good

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

Good good good good good good good good ok ok ok ok

great product

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

This is a great product. Highly recommend it to mums.

Wonderful

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

Nice product recommend to every parent. Really satisfy with it.

Valerica

3 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

Best nappies on the market I love how they fit my little boy and they don't leak like other brands"

Very impressed

5 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

We tried the Pampers Premium Protection in size 1 & 2 and have to say how impressed we really are. The nappies are very soft, have no chemical smell which some products do have from other brands, they fit securely and keep the liquids away from the delicate skin of baby's bottom. I can't vouch for the 12 hours protection as we always changed before the 12 hours, but don't doubt that this isn't the case for these nappies, as they lock away the moisture.

1-10 of 256 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

