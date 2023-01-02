We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta 500Ml

5(1)
Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta 500Ml
£1.55
£0.31/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners.
  • Sleep later, cause tonight we're going to fiesta like there's no mañana!
  • Ultra Fiesta celebrates the nights that turn into mornings and the friends we now call familia.
  • Zero sugar Ultra Fiesta blends Juicy mango flavour into the Ultra we love finished-off with a full load of our Monster Energy blend.
  • !De nada!
  • Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • Zero sugar Ultra Fiesta blends juicy mango flavour into the Ultra we love finished-off with a full load of our Monster Energy blend. ¡De nada!
  • They’ve been asking us for a new Monster drink. A little less sweet, lighter-tasting, zero calories, but with a full load of our Monster energy blend.
  • ©2020 Monster Energy Company
  • Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Colours (Carotenes, Anthocyanins), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry Place.Best Before End - See Base of Can for Date.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (30mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle Can. Certified as Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Per 500ml (%*)
Energy 11 kJ/56 kJ/
-(3 kcal)(13 kcal) (1%)
Carbohydrate 1.3g6.7g (3%)
Of which Sugars 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.20g1.0g (16%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5) 4.2mg (70%)21mg (350%)
Vitamin B6 0.80mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount--
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)--
**Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (30mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yum

5 stars

Yum yum in my tum tum

