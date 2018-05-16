Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Egg 72G
- Energy806 kJ 193 kcal10%
- Fat11 g16%
- Saturates6.3 g32%
- Sugars20 g22%
- Salt0.09 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with a plush toy.
- Mr. McGregor was on his hands and knees planting out young cabbages, but he jumped up and ran after Peter, waving a rake and calling out, "Stop thief!"
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Be a Good Egg
- Learn more at recyclenow.com
- The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
- Beatrix Potter™© Frederick Warne & Co., 2021. Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
2 portions per hollow shell egg
Warnings
- Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
- Retain for future reference
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Importer address
- Promidea UK Ltd,
- 55 Baker Street,
- London,
- United Kingdom.
Distributor address
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1/2 Shell (36 g)
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2239 kJ
|806 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|536 kcal
|193 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|6.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|20 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|2.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.09 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended Retain for future reference
