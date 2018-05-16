Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 250g
Product Description
- All butter shortbread biscuits.
- Our bakers have been baking shortbread for more than 65 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
- MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional recipe for a buttery crumble.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and butter.
Number of uses
approx. 14 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread finger (18g)
|Energy
|2144kJ / 513kcal
|386kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|15.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|13.1g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
