We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Green & Black Olives With Feta 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Green & Black Olives With Feta 300G
£ 4.50
£1.50/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy290kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted black and green Hojiblanca olives in rapeseed oil and oregano with Feta full fat soft cheese.
  • Pitted green & black Hojiblanca Spanish olives dressed in a herb marinade and topped with crumbly Greek feta
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Hojiblanca Olives, Green Hojiblanca Olives, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Values1/8 of a pack (38g)Per 100g
Energy290kJ / 71kcal764kJ / 186kcal
Fat6.8g17.9g
Saturates1.5g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars<0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.4g3.7g
Protein1.2g3.2g
Salt0.9g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here