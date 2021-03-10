TESCO FIRE PIT BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN WINGS 900G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Chicken wings in a buffalo style chilli and paprika marinade and buffalo style chilli and paprika sauce.
- with a hot & tangy glaze
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (89%), Buffalo Style Chilli And Paprika sauce [Sugar, Water, Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Butter (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Presrvative (Acetic Acid), Smoked Paprika], Sugar, Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Citric Acid, Bell Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Paprika Extract, Cumin, Capsicum Extract, Garlic, Ginger Extract, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Pre-heat your oven. Place wings in an ovenproof dish and cook in the centre of the oven for 35 minutes. Add the sauce evenly over the chicken and cook for a further 5 minutes. Once cooked, stir the sauce through the chicken before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (114g)
|Energy
|939kJ / 225kcal
|1071kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|24.6g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
