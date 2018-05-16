Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (22 %).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Dried Egg White, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
2x eggs = 1 Portion. 3 - 4 portions per bag
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 2 eggs (22.6 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2048 kJ
|463 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|489 kcal
|110 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|5.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|2.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|62 g
|14g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.0g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
