Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G

Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G
£ 1.00
£1.29/100g

New

Each 22.6 g contains
  • Energy463 kJ 110 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.1 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    15%
  • Sugars14 g
    16%
  • Salt0.05 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2048 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centre (22 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Miniature Eggs...
  • ...lots of fun!
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Dried Egg White, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

2x eggs = 1 Portion. 3 - 4 portions per bag

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 2 eggs (22.6 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2048 kJ463 kJ8400 kJ /
-489 kcal110 kcal2000 kcal
Fat23 g5.1 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars62 g14g90 g
Fibre1.7 g0.4 g-
Protein4.5 g1.0g50 g
Salt0.21 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

