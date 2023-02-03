Pampers New Baby Size 2 31 Nappies

Excellent
A PAMPERS Customer
As I am part of Pampers Squad I have been lucky to test and review the Pampers New Nappy. I can honestly say I am a huge fan of Pampers. I use it on my baby daily especially for his bed time routine and I am not surprised with the results. No wonder Pampers New Baby is the number 1 choice of UK parents for sensitive skin. I particular like the wetness indicator which helps me know when it's time to change my baby, especially at night preventing leakage. It's also super soft and has stretchy wings which hugs my baby in place. Great during tummy time and playing. I have also noticed that this nappy last very long which is due to the speedy quick dry core that absorbs liquid instantly and can protect my baby for up to 12 hours. It's also approved by the British Skin Foundation Overall, I would definitely recommend to all parents and parents to be.
Not sure i would recommend
A PAMPERS Customer
I have always used pampers but I am currently using new baby and the nappy doesn't have to have much in it for my child's clothes to feel wet on the outside also had several overnight leaks which is new so I am trying another type this time and will unfortunately change brand if this continues
Poor quality nappy
A PAMPERS Customer
Poor quality nappy it tears at the tabs when u put on baby (size 3 nappy ) That's 4 nappies out the pack already tearing at the tabs when putting on baby! Think must be paying for a name rather than quality of the nappy.
Simply the best
A PAMPERS Customer
Excellent value for money keeps baby dry and never gets nappy rash
Used since day one
A PAMPERS Customer
Super happy with the new pampers range! I've used them since day one for my baby girl being born. I have occasionally used other brands when I've ran out or at other mum friends houses and I personally feel other brands don't compare! Thank you
Doesnt Leak
A PAMPERS Customer
I like the newborn size as it has curved perfect for the newborn belly button. the higher sizes are also good as it absorbed and fits well hence no leakage.
Size 1 nappies our favourite brand for our baby
A PAMPERS Customer
Really cute designs on the front, lovely fit with good protection from leaks on their legs with the double layer- yet to have an explosion with these! The wetness gage is super helpful and all round my baby is very comfortable in these nappy's!
No need to research any other brand
A PAMPERS Customer
Welcoming your new baby can be a scary experience especially if your a first time parent, I go from experience of hours of researching, reading reviews, parent forums on the hunt for the perfect product well look no further for your nappy brand! These nappy's instantly put me at ease knowing my baby was comfortable and we were leak proof safe ! I love the wetness indicator line & double leg cuff feature. The dedication to innovation pampers have on their products reassure me they are the perfect brand that I will continue to use throughout the years. Thank you pampers :)
Highly recommend
A PAMPERS Customer
Love pampers new baby for my little one, wouldn't use any other brand! They are the perfect fit!