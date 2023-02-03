We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pampers New Baby Size 2 31 Nappies

4.8(934)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers New Baby Size 2 31 Nappies
£4.50
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • PAMPERS NEW BABY SIZE 2 31 NAPPIES
  • Pampers’ #1 protection for sensitive newborn skin. Did you know your newborn’s skin can be up to 30% thinner than adult skin? That makes it extra sensitive to friction and irritation. Pampers New Baby nappies bring you Pampers' softest, most caring protection for sensitive newborn skin. They also come with soft flexi-side wings & double leg cuffs that gently adapt to your baby’s shape to maximise comfort. Finally, their Quick Dry core absorbs liquid instantly to keep sensitive skin dry and protected. The only newborn nappy approved by British Skin Foundation.
  • New Baby is Pampers’ #1 protection for sensitive newborn skin
  • The only newborn nappy approved by British Skin Foundation
  • EXCLUSIVE TOPSHEET provides our softest comfort, while pulling wetness and mess away
  • SUPER SOFT STRETCHY-WINGS adapt to your baby’s tummy for a gentle snug fit
  • QUICK DRY CORE absorbs liquid instantly to keep your baby's skin dry and protected
  • DOUBLE LEG CUFFS gently adapt around baby's legs protecting from leaks
  • WETNESS INDICATOR lets you know when it might be time for a change
  • NAVEL-FRIENDLY SHAPE protects your baby's delicate tummy with a gentle contoured fit (available in sizes 0, 1, 2)

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
  3. Irritant
  4. Explosive
  5. Flammable
  6. Oxidizing agent
  7. Compressed gas
  8. Health hazard
  9. Toxic

WARNING To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

934 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

As I am part of Pampers Squad I have been lucky to test and review the Pampers New Nappy. I can honestly say I am a huge fan of Pampers. I use it on my baby daily especially for his bed time routine and I am not surprised with the results. No wonder Pampers New Baby is the number 1 choice of UK parents for sensitive skin. I particular like the wetness indicator which helps me know when it's time to change my baby, especially at night preventing leakage. It's also super soft and has stretchy wings which hugs my baby in place. Great during tummy time and playing. I have also noticed that this nappy last very long which is due to the speedy quick dry core that absorbs liquid instantly and can protect my baby for up to 12 hours. It's also approved by the British Skin Foundation Overall, I would definitely recommend to all parents and parents to be.

Not sure i would recommend

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I have always used pampers but I am currently using new baby and the nappy doesn't have to have much in it for my child's clothes to feel wet on the outside also had several overnight leaks which is new so I am trying another type this time and will unfortunately change brand if this continues

Poor quality nappy

1 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Poor quality nappy it tears at the tabs when u put on baby (size 3 nappy ) That's 4 nappies out the pack already tearing at the tabs when putting on baby! Think must be paying for a name rather than quality of the nappy.

Simply the best

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Excellent value for money keeps baby dry and never gets nappy rash

Used since day one

4 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Super happy with the new pampers range! I've used them since day one for my baby girl being born. I have occasionally used other brands when I've ran out or at other mum friends houses and I personally feel other brands don't compare! Thank you

Miscegenation agenda google Kalgeri plan

1 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Lidl's nappies are a fraction of the cost and same quality.

Doesnt Leak

4 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I like the newborn size as it has curved perfect for the newborn belly button. the higher sizes are also good as it absorbed and fits well hence no leakage.

Size 1 nappies our favourite brand for our baby

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Really cute designs on the front, lovely fit with good protection from leaks on their legs with the double layer- yet to have an explosion with these! The wetness gage is super helpful and all round my baby is very comfortable in these nappy's!

No need to research any other brand

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Welcoming your new baby can be a scary experience especially if your a first time parent, I go from experience of hours of researching, reading reviews, parent forums on the hunt for the perfect product well look no further for your nappy brand! These nappy's instantly put me at ease knowing my baby was comfortable and we were leak proof safe ! I love the wetness indicator line & double leg cuff feature. The dedication to innovation pampers have on their products reassure me they are the perfect brand that I will continue to use throughout the years. Thank you pampers :)

Highly recommend

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Love pampers new baby for my little one, wouldn't use any other brand! They are the perfect fit!

1-10 of 934 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

