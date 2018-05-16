San Miguel Gluten Free Beer 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Gluten Free Beer.
- 1.8 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Crossed Grain Symbol - ES-122-001
- Widely Recycled
- Gluten free
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.
Name and address
- Cervezas San Miguel S.L.U.,
- Ctra. del Aeroclub, 1,
- 29004 Málaga,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
- UK Consumer Helpline number: 03457585685
- www.sanmiguel.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml:
|Energy
|207 kJ/49 kcal
