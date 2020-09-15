By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodfella's Pepperoni Pizza Gluten Free 317G

Goodfella's Pepperoni Pizza Gluten Free 317G
Per 1/2 pizza** oven baked provides:
  • Energy1519kJ 363kcal
    18%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ

Product Description

  • A Thin Gluten Free Stone Baked Pizza Base Topped With Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese And Smoked Pepperoni.
  • For A Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making A Difference With Responsibly Sourced And Prepared Food Every Day
  • goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
  • Letter Shown At End Of Best Before End Indicates Site Of Manufacture.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-015-002
  • Goodfellas Is A Trademark Of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
  • Gluten Free
  • Cook in 11 minutes*
  • Pack size: 317G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (19%), Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Smoked Pepperoni (10%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Paprika, Paprika Extract, Coriander, Oregano, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Yeast, Potato Flakes, Dried Rice Sourdough, Sugar, Psyllium Husk Powder, Xanthan Gum, Brown Rice Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate, Fructose, Garlic Puree, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potato Fibre, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May Contain Traces Of Wheat., This Does Not Affect The Gluten Free Status Of This Product.

Storage

Store Frozen At -18°C Or Cooler.Do Not Refreeze After Defrosting. See Top Of Pack For Best Before End Date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove All Packaging (Recycle Carton) Spread Out All Toppings... Yum!
3. Cook Directly On Top Oven Shelf (No Baking Tray)
Cook In 11 Minutes*
*11-14 Mins
Bake Until Golden Brown
For Best Results, Cook From Frozen
Remember, All Appliances Vary, These Instructions Are Guides Only!
Allow Pizza To Cool Slightly Before Eating...Toppings Can Be Extremely Hot!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Ltd.,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,

Return to

  • We Really Want To Know If You Enjoyed Your Pizza.
  • Please Write, Email Or Call Us:
  • Birds Eye Ltd.,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

317g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy927kJ1519kJ18%
-221kcal363kcal18%
Fat10g17g24%
of which saturates4.9g7.8g39%
Carbohydrate25g40g
of which sugars2.6g4.1g5%
Fibre1.8g2.9g
Protein6.9g11g
Salt1.0g1.6g27%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

