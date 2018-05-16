Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pie 6 Pack

- Energy968kJ 231kcal12%
- Fat8.9g13%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 403kcal
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry cases with a mincemeat filling.
- 100% PLANT BASED Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, raisins and currants.
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10 mins Can be eaten warm or cold. Remove outer packaging. Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: MICROWAVE
800W 10 secs
900W 10 secs
Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power. If heating 4 or more pies at a time, microwave for 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mince pie (57g)
|Energy
|1690kJ / 403kcal
|968kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|34.7g
|Sugars
|27.1g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
