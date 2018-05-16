By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pie 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pie 6 Pack
£ 1.25
£0.21/each
One mince pie
  • Energy968kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 403kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry cases with a mincemeat filling.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, raisins and currants.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, raisins and currants.

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10 mins Can be eaten warm or cold. Remove outer packaging. Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: MICROWAVE
800W 10 secs
900W 10 secs
Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power. If heating 4 or more pies at a time, microwave for 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (57g)
Energy1690kJ / 403kcal968kJ / 231kcal
Fat15.5g8.9g
Saturates5.0g2.9g
Carbohydrate60.6g34.7g
Sugars27.1g15.5g
Fibre2.3g1.3g
Protein4.0g2.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here