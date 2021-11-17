Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky 700Ml

As good as any similar standard whisky. 3.5/5
Other reviews I’ve read stated ‘as good as any other similar standard whisky’. I would agree. Very smooth. Not overly complex, but not basic either. Taste doesn’t dissipate immediately and stays for a pleasant minute. Nothing new or unusual in flavour but a simple delicious quality whisky. Bottle simplistic but stylish, box pretty, but not something I would bother to keep. For the money I would maybe choose something more aged, maybe a 12yr old just for slightly more age complexity but I can’t say that I wouldn’t choose it again as it’s still very tasty. I would give a 7/10 or 3.5/5
TRUE GEM OF A WHISKY FROM ENGLAND
Unbelievable taste and after notes, cant believe this whisky is made here in england , tastes more like a 15 year malt. I had it over ice , really recommend it.
This is a very good Whisky. Up there with any other Whisky
Superb! whisky.
Delicious
Delicious x deep flavours of caramel warm and lingering. Definitely recommend x