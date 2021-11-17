We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky 700Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
image 1 of Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky 700Ml
£39.00
£55.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Whisky
  • Our Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky is the first whisky ever distilled in the Cotswolds region. It is traditionally made using 100% locally grown, floor-malted barley from the Cotswolds which is mashed and fermented for a full four days before being distilled twice in our bespoke copper pot stills. The spirit is then aged in first-fill Kentucky ex-Bourbon barrels and highly active shaved, toasted and re-charred American Oak red wine casks.
  • Rich, fruity and sippable, it is an extremely approachable and balanced single malt that has challenged preconceptions about what English whisky can achieve. Delicious enjoyed neat, over ice, with soda or with ginger ale and a slice of orange however you like!
  • Awarded a Gold medal for 'English Single Malt' at the World Whiskies Awards 2019 and Gold at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2019.
  • Nestled amongst the rolling hills of the Cotswolds countryside, the Cotswolds Distillery was born from a dream to produce Outstanding Natural Spirits in one of the most beautiful regions in the world. Our distillery is the first full-scale distillery within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and we welcome visitors to our distillery and café seven days a week.
  • The desire to reflect the natural beauty of the Cotswolds and honour its heritage runs through everything we do; we use local ingredients and traditional processes, and are committed to supporting our local community as much as possible.
  • From our single malt whiskies to our gins and liqueurs, everything we make is about quality and flavor above all else.
  • Daniel Szor - Founder
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Honey and butterscotch layered with light fruits (peaches & apricots), a hint of marzipan. Palate: Tanninrich malt, oils and dark sugar with lots of spice, caramelised Seville orange marmalade. Finish: Long and resinous, with dark red fruits and a hint of treacle

Alcohol Units

32.2

ABV

46% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Cotswolds Distilling Company Ltd,
  • Phillip's Field,
  • Whichford Road,
  • Stourton,
  • ShipstononStour,
  • Warwickshire,

Return to

  • The Cotswolds Distilling Company Ltd,
  • Phillip's Field,
  • Whichford Road,
  • Stourton,
  • ShipstononStour,
  • Warwickshire,
  • CV36 5EX.
  • www.cotswoldsdistillery.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

As good as any similar standard whisky. 3.5/5

4 stars

Other reviews I’ve read stated ‘as good as any other similar standard whisky’. I would agree. Very smooth. Not overly complex, but not basic either. Taste doesn’t dissipate immediately and stays for a pleasant minute. Nothing new or unusual in flavour but a simple delicious quality whisky. Bottle simplistic but stylish, box pretty, but not something I would bother to keep. For the money I would maybe choose something more aged, maybe a 12yr old just for slightly more age complexity but I can’t say that I wouldn’t choose it again as it’s still very tasty. I would give a 7/10 or 3.5/5

TRUE GEM OF A WHISKY FROM ENGLAND

5 stars

Unbelievable taste and after notes, cant believe this whisky is made here in england , tastes more like a 15 year malt. I had it over ice , really recommend it.

This is a very good Whisky. Up there with any othe

5 stars

This is a very good Whisky. Up there with any other Whisky

Superb! whisky.

5 stars

Superb! whisky.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious x deep flavours of caramel warm and lingering. Definitely recommend x

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here