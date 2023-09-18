Stella Artois Lager Beer 12X330ml Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Learn more on www.stellaartois.com or www.tapintoyourbeer.com

Type: Lager/pilsner ABV: 4.6% Origin: Leuven, Belgium Overall impression: Light sweetness with a pronounced dry hoppy finish Born from 600 years of brewing tradition in the Belgian town of Leuven, achieving the distinctive taste of our Stella Artois lager is by no means simple. Only through using expertly balanced malted barley, the finest European Saaz hops, and classic brewing methods can our Stella Artois brewmasters create such a superior golden elixir that simply must be savoured. And the best way to do so? The Belgian way, of course: perfectly poured, sipped from a Chalice, and enjoyed in the company of friends with a nibble of something delicious. Santé! Serving Best served chilled in our iconic Chalice. A medium hop intensity, along with some residual sweetness from its malts makes Stella Artois is a versatile beer when pairing with food. Food Pairing Stella Artois pairs well with salmon, tuna and marbled meat. Its bitterness offers a pleasing contrast with sweet reductions and sauces and its carbonation means it pairs well with rich and fried foods, as long as their intensity is not too high. Home-Run Pairing Beer Battered Fish and Chips There are several flavor bridges and complementary elements between Stella Artois and fish and chips. Firstly Stella Artois can actually be used in the cooking stage, with Stella Artois' carbonation adding a lovely lightness to the batter and also a slight cracker and nutty flavours to the dish. The beer's intensity is also just at the right level to stand up against the fried fish without stealing the show or being overwhelmed, whilst the carbonation helps cleanse the palate. The slight floral notes from the hops and residual sweetness from the malts will play nicely alongside the acidity of a squeeze of lemon or a dash of vinegar which often accompanies the fish. Finally, the gentle hop bitterness will offset any sweetness from any complementary mushy peas on the side.

12 x 1.5 UK Units per bottle Please Drink Responsibly The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week. drinkaware.co.uk for the facts Please Recycle

Pack size: 3960ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮