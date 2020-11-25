By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2X Extra Strong Garlic Baguettes 410G

Tesco 2X Extra Strong Garlic Baguettes 410G
£ 1.60
£0.39/100g

New

1/4 of a baguette
  • Energy651kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Baguettes with a garlic and parsley filling, with butter.
  • Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • SERIOUSLY GARLICKY Crusty baguette packed with a buttery garlic and parsley filling
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (5%), Garlic (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Water, Parsley, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a baguette (51g)Per 100g
Energy651kJ1276kJ155kcal304kcal
Fat5.4g10.5g
Saturates2.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate21.8g42.8g
Sugars1.9g3.7g
Fibre1.7g3.3g
Protein4.0g7.8g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

