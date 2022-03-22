Rombouts Original One Cup Filter Coffee X10 70G

The original is still the best
For me Rombout brand are still the best-tasting one-cup filter coffee and now in a biodegradable container so no guilt about using plastic. I use them at work for a convenient delicious full flavoured cup of coffee!
The original but time has marched on
The original but no longer the best, Rombouts original have been surpassed by shop brands from Tesco and Waitrose with stronger richer tasting coffees at a better price. Difficult to justify spending the extra on these.
Compostable - at last!
Excellent. Have just tried these for the first time. Good flavour and aroma and loving the fact that they are now compostable. I only get these disposable filters for my Mum to use and now I won't be cringing at the absurd plastic waste involved.
I enjoyed this coffee, it’s slightly milder than t
I enjoyed this coffee, it’s slightly milder than the ground coffee bags and maybe slightly more bitter. I don’t often drink coffee so it’s nice to have ground without the flaff of using the cafetière. I just wish these things were not so expensive.
New Plastic Free and Compostable Design is Perfect
I love this coffee. It's perfect for me, because I'm not much of a coffee drinker, so when I occasionally fancy a black coffee, it makes a perfect cup without having to faff around with a cafetiere. I'm so thrilled that they are now plastic free and compostable, because the previous plastic design was the only thing stopping me buying them again. So easy to use, no mess and a lovely flavour with no bitterness. Best of all: they're now eco-friendly, so a big win in my book.
Poor taste and disgusting smell. Appalling product
Bad taste and even worse smell. I tried filtering 2 into one cup to get something vaguely coffee like but a failure. Don't waste your money - they really are disgusting!
Disgusting
I just had to write a review so others do not buy this. it was absolutely revolting. I had 1 then threw the rest out. Truly disgusting 'coffee'.
very odd taste and smell
I don't know if it is just my box...I bought two so I hope so, but they have a very strange smell and stranger taste,,I thought I smelt vinegar. I switched from the Tesco brand as they are compostable, but the taste is obviously important,
Great coffee in eco friendly cups.
High quality fresh coffee and as the cups are made of grass they can be put into the compost. .
Very good coffee
I usually buy the tesco french one cup as i like strong coffee. However these are surprisingly strong for a medium strength. Very nice indeed