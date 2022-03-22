We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Rombouts Original One Cup Filter Coffee X10 70G

3.7(24)Write a review
Rombouts Original One Cup Filter Coffee X10 70G
£3.00
£4.29/100g

Product Description

  • Rombouts Orig One Cup Filter Coffee x10 70g
  • The First Home Compostable One Cup Filter!
  • Pure ground coffee
  • Natural sugar cane fibres
  • Natural filter paper
  • A Great Cup of Coffee for You and the Environment!
  • We make our one cup filters from bagasse, the natural sugar cane fibres left after extracting the sugar. The fibres are collected, processed and used to make the filters. Once used, the filters can be home composted or disposed of with your food waste.
  • Rombouts works with many coffee farmers around the globe, ensuring that we select only the finest quality beans.
  • Enjoy Quality Coffee at Home, in the Office and Away!
  • Our Original signature blend has been everyone's favourite since 1896.
  • A marriage of the finest coffees from around the world, Rombouts Original is a fully balanced coffee with a medium body and a rich aroma.
  • Flavour Notes
  • Cacao, Roasted Almonds, Brown Sugar
  • Aroma - 3
  • Intensity - 3
  • Aftertaste - 3
  • The Rombouts family have been sourcing, roasting and blending premium quality coffees since 1896. We choose only the best coffee beans and slow roast them. This fully develops the unique and intense flavours for you to enjoy.
  • With four Rombouts generations of knowledge and coffee passion, when we put the family name on our coffees, you can be sure that we only use the best beans inside.
  • Hugo Rombouts
  • FSC® - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C017110, www.fsc.org
  • Coffee Filter Certified Home Compostable - TUV Austria - HOME S2037
  • This pack contains pure ground coffee packed in 10 compostable one cup filters. The film packaging of our coffee filters should be loose, not tight, as they are packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Owners of the Rombouts registered trademark
  • Medium Roast 3
  • 100% Home Compostable
  • One Cup Filter - Brew Coffee
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Slow roasted for up to 18 minutes
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours. Enjoy within two weeks of opening.Best before end: (see bottom of pack)

Produce of

Roasted Ground Coffee Non EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make Your Coffee
  • 1 Shake filter to distribute coffee evenly and place on a suitable cup.
  • 2 Add hot (not boiling) water up to the line and leave until the water is completely filtered through.
  • 3 Remove filter, and put in your food waste. Relax and take a moment to enjoy your coffee!

Number of uses

10 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Koffie F. Rombouts N.V.,
  • Antwerpsesteenweg 136,
  • B - 2630 - Aartselaar,
  • Belgium.

Distributor address

  • Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd.,
  • 954 Yeovil Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 4NH.

Return to

  • Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd.,
  • 954 Yeovil Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 4NH.
  • www.rombouts.com/uk
  • Email us on: customercare@rombouts.com
  • Or call us on 0845 604 0188

Net Contents

70g ℮

24 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

The original is still the best

5 stars

For me Rombout brand are still the best-tasting one-cup filter coffee and now in a biodegradable container so no guilt about using plastic. I use them at work for a convenient delicious full flavoured cup of coffee!

The original but time has marched on

3 stars

The original but no longer the best, Rombouts original have been surpassed by shop brands from Tesco and Waitrose with stronger richer tasting coffees at a better price. Difficult to justify spending the extra on these.

Compostable - at last!

5 stars

Excellent. Have just tried these for the first time. Good flavour and aroma and loving the fact that they are now compostable. I only get these disposable filters for my Mum to use and now I won't be cringing at the absurd plastic waste involved.

I enjoyed this coffee, it’s slightly milder than t

5 stars

I enjoyed this coffee, it’s slightly milder than the ground coffee bags and maybe slightly more bitter. I don’t often drink coffee so it’s nice to have ground without the flaff of using the cafetière. I just wish these things were not so expensive.

New Plastic Free and Compostable Design is Perfect

5 stars

I love this coffee. It's perfect for me, because I'm not much of a coffee drinker, so when I occasionally fancy a black coffee, it makes a perfect cup without having to faff around with a cafetiere. I'm so thrilled that they are now plastic free and compostable, because the previous plastic design was the only thing stopping me buying them again. So easy to use, no mess and a lovely flavour with no bitterness. Best of all: they're now eco-friendly, so a big win in my book.

Poor taste and disgusting smell. Appalling product

1 stars

Bad taste and even worse smell. I tried filtering 2 into one cup to get something vaguely coffee like but a failure. Don't waste your money - they really are disgusting!

Disgusting

1 stars

I just had to write a review so others do not buy this. it was absolutely revolting. I had 1 then threw the rest out. Truly disgusting 'coffee'.

very odd taste and smell

1 stars

I don't know if it is just my box...I bought two so I hope so, but they have a very strange smell and stranger taste,,I thought I smelt vinegar. I switched from the Tesco brand as they are compostable, but the taste is obviously important,

Great coffee in eco friendly cups.

5 stars

High quality fresh coffee and as the cups are made of grass they can be put into the compost. .

Very good coffee

5 stars

I usually buy the tesco french one cup as i like strong coffee. However these are surprisingly strong for a medium strength. Very nice indeed

1-10 of 24 reviews

