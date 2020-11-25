Boursin 3 Flavoured Edition 3X80g 240G

Product Description
- Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Dried Cranberries and Pepper. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Shallot and Chives.
- Bel for all for good
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- Bel,
- BP 114,
- 92151, Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Bel - Consumer Service,
- BP 114,
- 92151, Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
- www.groupe-bel.com
- 0800 030 4610
- www.boursin.com
Net Contents
3 x 80g ℮
- Bel for all for good
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Salt, Shallot 1%, Chives 0.2%, Spring Onion, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100g Energy 1654 kJ - 401 kcal Fat 40 g of which saturates 27 g Carbohydrate 2,5 g of which sugars 2,5 g Protein 8 g Salt 1,2 g
- Bel for all for good
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 1.9%, Salt, Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100g Energy 1635 kJ - 396 kcal Fat 39 g of which saturates 26 g Carbohydrate 3 g of which sugars 2,5 g Protein 8,5 g Salt 1,2 g
- Bel for all for good
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Dried Cranberries 2.8%, Lactic Ferments, Sugar, Dextrose, Black Pepper 0.5%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100g Energy 1664 kJ - 403 kcal Fat 37,5 g of which saturates 25 g Carbohydrate 8,5 g of which sugars 7 g Protein 7,5 g Salt 0,74 g
