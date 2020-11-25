By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Boursin 3 Flavoured Edition 3X80g 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Boursin 3 Flavoured Edition 3X80g 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Dried Cranberries and Pepper. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Shallot and Chives.
  • Bel for all for good
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Bel,
  • BP 114,
  • 92151, Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Bel - Consumer Service,
  • BP 114,
  • 92151, Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.
  • www.groupe-bel.com
  • 0800 030 4610
  • www.boursin.com

Net Contents

3 x 80g ℮

    • Bel for all for good

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Salt, Shallot 1%, Chives 0.2%, Spring Onion, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100g
    Energy 1654 kJ - 401 kcal
    Fat 40 g
    of which saturates 27 g
    Carbohydrate 2,5 g
    of which sugars 2,5 g
    Protein 8 g
    Salt 1,2 g
    • Bel for all for good

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 1.9%, Salt, Pepper

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100g
    Energy 1635 kJ - 396 kcal
    Fat 39 g
    of which saturates 26 g
    Carbohydrate 3 g
    of which sugars 2,5 g
    Protein 8,5 g
    Salt 1,2 g
    • Bel for all for good

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Dried Cranberries 2.8%, Lactic Ferments, Sugar, Dextrose, Black Pepper 0.5%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100g
    Energy 1664 kJ - 403 kcal
    Fat 37,5 g
    of which saturates 25 g
    Carbohydrate 8,5 g
    of which sugars 7 g
    Protein 7,5 g
    Salt 0,74 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Boursin Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 150 G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Tesco Family Cheese Selection 400G

£ 4.50
£11.25/kg

Creamfields French Brie 200G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.79
£3.95/kg

Aldi Price Match

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here