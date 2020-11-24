Bol Japanese Katsu Curry Vegetable Pot 345G
New
- Energy1590kJ 373kcal19%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars14.1g16%
- Salt1.17g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Chargrilled sweet potato, brown rice, lentils & edamame beans with a Katsu style sauce
- A fresh, vegan and healthy take on the traditional favourite Japanese Katsu Curry. This protein packed ready meal combines chargrilled sweet potatoes, brown rice and edamame beans with a creamy katsu sauce. With hints of warming ginger, this recipe is the perfect balance of sweet, savoury, spicy and creamy.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food east to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- Check Local Recycling
- Pot & Lid - Plastic - Please rinse before recycling
- How do you upcycle yours?
- #Don't waste create
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan Friendly
- Low in sugar
- Less than 400 calories
- Source of fibre
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- 100% up-cyclable packaging
- Pack size: 345G
- Source of fibre
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice (23%), Water, Carrots, Leafy Greens, Sweet Potato (6%), Black Beluga® Lentils (6%), Green Lentils (6%), Coconut Milk, Red Peppers, Edamame Beans (Soya) (3%), Roasted White Onions (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Thai Red Curry Paste (Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Chili Powder, Shallots, Lemongrass, Galangal, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cardamom, Natural Colour, Paprika Extract), Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring), Rice Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Tapioca Starch, Autolysed Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Five Spice Powder (Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Cloves), Ground Roasted Cumin, Salt, Ground Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5 ° C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave in 3 minutes:
After opening place the lid on loosely
800W
Heat for 2 mins, then stir
Heat for 1 final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Hob
Instructions: On the hob in 6-8 mins:
Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Heat me to eat me.
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @bolfoods
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|461
|1590
|19%
|Energy kcal
|108
|373
|19%
|Fat
|3.4g
|11.7g
|17%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|51.4g
|20%
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|14.1g
|16%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|10.4g
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|10.4g
|21%
|Salt
|0.34g
|1.17g
|20%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020