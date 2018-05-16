Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 128G
New
- Energy747 kJ 179 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2333 kJ
Product Description
- 4 Milk chocolate eggs with a soft vanilla flavour mousse filling (39 %) with biscuit pieces (4 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
- Be a Good Egg
- Spoon - Widely Recycled
- Learn more at recyclenow.com
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
- The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
- Beatrix Potter™© Frederick Warne & Co., 2021.
- Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 128G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E475), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524), **The Equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash spoons before use.
- A fluffy treat to share and enjoy…
- 1 Peel
- 2 Bite
- 3 Spoon
Number of uses
1x Egg = 1 Portion. 4 eggs per pack
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
128g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per egg (32 g)
|%* Per egg (32 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2333 kJ
|747 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|559 kcal
|179 kcal
|9 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|11 g
|16 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|5.6 g
|28 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|17 g
|7 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|16 g
|18 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|0.4 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.2 g
|2.3 g
|5 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
|0.10 g
|2 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021