Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 128G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 128G
£ 2.00
£1.57/100g

New

1x Egg = 1 Portion
  • Energy747 kJ 179 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2333 kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Milk chocolate eggs with a soft vanilla flavour mousse filling (39 %) with biscuit pieces (4 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Spoon - Widely Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
  • The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
  • Beatrix Potter™© Frederick Warne & Co., 2021.
  • Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 128G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E475), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524), **The Equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash spoons before use.
  • A fluffy treat to share and enjoy…
  • 1 Peel
  • 2 Bite
  • 3 Spoon

Number of uses

1x Egg = 1 Portion. 4 eggs per pack

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

128g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (32 g)%* Per egg (32 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2333 kJ747 kJ8400 kJ
-559 kcal179 kcal9 %2000 kcal
Fat35 g11 g16 %70 g
of which Saturates18 g5.6 g28 %20 g
Carbohydrate53 g17 g7 %260 g
of which Sugars51 g16 g18 %90 g
Fibre1.4 g0.4 g--
Protein7.2 g2.3 g5 %50 g
Salt0.31 g0.10 g2 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

