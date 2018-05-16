By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cranes Cider Raspberries & Pomegranates 500ml

Cranes Cider Raspberries & Pomegranates 500ml
Product Description

  • Cider Raspberries & Pomegranates
  • Being identical twins, Ben & Dan have become very good at sharing - Why not do the same and share this bottle with a friend?
  • Why not share a photo as well?
  • Cranes cider is naturally light, using both cranberries and apples to produce this refreshingly crisp cider. With gorgeous hints of raspberries combined with fresh pomegranate flavours, we are certain our cider will quench your thirst. After relentlessly working on the recipe, we have crafted a naturally light cider by utilising the sweetness of the fruit, resulting in it being vegan friendly, gluten free and containing 30% fewer calories than brand leaders.
  • Handcrafted by Founders and twin brothers Ben & Dan.
  • Naturally light
  • 30% fewer calories than brand leaders by utilising the fruit
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphates to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Share over ice

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Cranes Drinks Ltd,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • SG8 0EQ.

Return to

  • Cranes Drinks Ltd,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • SG8 0EQ.
  • www.drinkcranes.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy:185KJ/44kcal

