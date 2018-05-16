Cranes Cider Raspberries & Pomegranates 500ml

Product Description
- Cider Raspberries & Pomegranates
- Cranes cider is naturally light, using both cranberries and apples to produce this refreshingly crisp cider. With gorgeous hints of raspberries combined with fresh pomegranate flavours, we are certain our cider will quench your thirst. After relentlessly working on the recipe, we have crafted a naturally light cider by utilising the sweetness of the fruit, resulting in it being vegan friendly, gluten free and containing 30% fewer calories than brand leaders.
- Handcrafted by Founders and twin brothers Ben & Dan.
- Naturally light
- 30% fewer calories than brand leaders by utilising the fruit
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphates to preserve freshness
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Share over ice
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Cranes Drinks Ltd,
- Cambridgeshire,
- SG8 0EQ.
Return to
- Cranes Drinks Ltd,
- Cambridgeshire,
- SG8 0EQ.
- www.drinkcranes.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy:
|185KJ/44kcal
