Heat & Enjoy Garlic Naan 320G
Offer
- Energy1830kJ 433kcal22%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1830kJ
Product Description
- 2 naan breads made with roasted garlic and topped with coriander.
- Flame baked, roasted garlic naan breads topped with coriander
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Roasted Garlic (2.5%), Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander (1%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Kalonji Seed, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results heat in the oven. Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 3-4 mins. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-7 mins. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6
Grill
Instructions: From chilled: Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray under a pre-heated medium grill for 3 mins, turning once. From frozen: Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray under a pre-heated medium grill for 4 mins, turning once.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1 naan bread (160g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1830kJ
|1144kJ
|433kcal
|271kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|79.5g
|49.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|2.6g
|Protein
|13.3g
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020