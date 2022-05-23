We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snickers Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Duo Bar 36.5G

1x pack = 18.25g

Energy
396kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (35%) with peanut butter filling (32%) and caramel centre (24%) with fresh roasted peanuts (8.1%).
  • 1 bar = 95 kcal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 36.5G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Invert Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Hydrogenated Soya Fat, Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (E306), Starch, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • (May contain: Hazelnut, Egg).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18.25g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

2 x 18.25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18.25g (%*)
Energy2169kJ396kJ (5%)
-519kcal95kcal (5%)
Fat29g5.3g (8%)
of which saturates9.1g1.7g (9%)
Carbohydrate51g9.4g (4%)
of which sugars48g8.7g (10%)
Protein10g1.9g (4%)
Salt0.57g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18.25g--
These are great!

5 stars

Have had these many times in the states. Great they've decided to sell them over here. They're delicious!

