Kinder Hollow Chocolate Easter Bunny 55G
Product Description
- KINDER HOLLOW CHOC EASTER BUNNY 55G
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% - total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- UK
- Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|2413 / 579 kJ / kcal
|Fat
|36.2 g
|of which Saturates
|24.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|53.9 g
|of which Sugars
|53.6 g
|Protein
|8.8 g
|Salt
|0.305 g
