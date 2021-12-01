Tesco Finest Caperberries 280G

Enjoy these with cold meats, french stick, cheese.
Enjoy these with cold meats, french stick, cheese. Makes a nice change from chutney or pickles onions. Very tasty.
Weird taste
Very weird taste. Why on earth bother to marinate an item like this?
All seeds & no capers, very disappointing
Sorry to leave such a negative review, but I was really disappointed. I thought these were just large capers, but after opening the jar and starting to slice the berries to add to a fish dish, I discovered the interior consisted solely of seeds, with only a very thin skin! The seeds would have got in everyone's teeth! So I had to throw the whole lot out. I nearly asked for a refund - wish i had done now!
Delicious.
Delicious. Plump and full of tasty seeds. Yum.
These are just delicious, the best I have found ou
These are just delicious, the best I have found outside a deli, really plump and full of flavour.