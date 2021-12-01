We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Caperberries 280G

3.4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Caperberries 280G
£3.15
£2.25/100g DR.WT

1/4 of a jar (35g)

Energy
32kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

high

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 91kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Caperberries brined in water, blood orange vinegar and salt.
  • Marinaded in Blood Orange Vinegar for a sharp and zesty flavour.
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Caperberries, Water, Salt, Blood Orange Vinegar (Sulphites), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 jar (35g)
Energy91kJ / 22kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.7g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre4.7g1.7g
Protein1.2g0.4g
Salt3.48g1.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
View all Sundried Tomatoes, Capers & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Enjoy these with cold meats, french stick, cheese.

5 stars

Enjoy these with cold meats, french stick, cheese. Makes a nice change from chutney or pickles onions. Very tasty.

Weird taste

1 stars

Very weird taste. Why on earth bother to marinate an item like this?

All seeds & no capers, very disappointing

1 stars

Sorry to leave such a negative review, but I was really disappointed. I thought these were just large capers, but after opening the jar and starting to slice the berries to add to a fish dish, I discovered the interior consisted solely of seeds, with only a very thin skin! The seeds would have got in everyone's teeth! So I had to throw the whole lot out. I nearly asked for a refund - wish i had done now!

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious. Plump and full of tasty seeds. Yum.

These are just delicious, the best I have found ou

5 stars

These are just delicious, the best I have found outside a deli, really plump and full of flavour.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here