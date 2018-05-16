By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Easter Creme Egg 233G

Cadbury Easter Creme Egg 233G
£ 3.00
£1.29/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with two milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centres (47 %).
  • Join in this Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Creme Egg.
  • 2 eggs per pack
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 50 goolden years!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 233G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

233g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

    • 50 goolden years!
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Easter Egg
    • 2 Creme Eggs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 40 g contains
    • Energy742 kJ 177 kcal
      9%
    • Fat6.2 g
      9%
    • Saturates3.5 g
      18%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ

    • 50 goolden years!
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Easter Egg
    • 2 Creme Eggs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy1856 kJ742 kJ8400 kJ /
    -441 kcal177 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat15 g6.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates8.9 g3.5 g20 g
    Carbohydrate72 g29 g260 g
    of which Sugars65 g26 g90 g
    Fibre1.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein3.1 g1.2 g50 g
    Salt0.15 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

