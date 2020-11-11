By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Biscuits 189G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Biscuits 189G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp biscuits covered with cadbury milk chocolate (48 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 189G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: see side of pack.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x biscuit = 1 Portion. 9 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents

189g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g Per 21 g (approx 4 biscuits) *Reference Intakes
Energy2160 kJ454 kJ8400 kJ /
-517 kcal108 kcal2000 kcal
Fat27 g5.7 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate60 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars31 g6.4 g90 g
Fibre1.7 g0.4 g-
Protein7.3 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.43 g0.09 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

