Heat & Enjoy Tandoori Mixed Grill 300G
- Energy812kJ 194kcal10%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ
Product Description
- Marinated cooked chicken breast pieces and vegetables with lamb and chicken thigh kebabs.
- Tandoori chicken and Lamb & Chicken kebabs, with marinated peppers and red onion
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- 15 mins oven
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Red Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Lamb (9%), Chicken Thigh (7%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Mint, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Oven From Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15 mins
Produce of
Made using British and Thai chicken and New Zealand lamb.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (138g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|812kJ
|589kJ
|194kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|19.9g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
