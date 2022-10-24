WESTLAB 100% PURE EPSOM SALTS 1KG Go to www.westlab.co.uk to discover more great ways to use your Epsom Salts! Foot Soaking, Body Scrub, Shampoo

Thank you for choosing Westlab Salts... you can have confidence in our quality: - Pharmaceutical grade Magnesium Sulfate - Suitable for athletes of a professional standard - Independently tested and approved for purity - Responsibly sourced - 100% natural ingredients - Vegan-Friendly

This is a natural product, so there can be variation in the colour and texture.

Mineral Wellbeing Soothe & relax muscles Excellent after sports and exercise 100% Natural Mineral Salts Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1000G

Ingredients

Magnesium Sulfate

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage