Westlab 100% Pure Epsom Salts 1Kg

5(2)
£2.75

£0.28/100g

Vegan

WESTLAB 100% PURE EPSOM SALTS 1KG Go to www.westlab.co.uk to discover more great ways to use your Epsom Salts!Foot Soaking, Body Scrub, Shampoo
Thank you for choosing Westlab Salts... you can have confidence in our quality:- Pharmaceutical grade Magnesium Sulfate- Suitable for athletes of a professional standard- Independently tested and approved for purity- Responsibly sourced- 100% natural ingredients- Vegan-Friendly
This is a natural product, so there can be variation in the colour and texture.
Mineral WellbeingSoothe & relax musclesExcellent after sports and exercise100% Natural Mineral SaltsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1000G

Ingredients

Magnesium Sulfate

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Add salts to a warm bath (37-39°C is ideal)Use 100-250g (1/2-1 cup) for relaxation or 500g-1Kg (2-4 cups) to soothe musclesRelax and soak for at least 20 minutes

