Heat & Enjoy Salt & Pepper Crispy Wings 350G

Heat & Enjoy Salt & Pepper Crispy Wings 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1226kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ

Product Description

  • Bone-in chicken wings in a salt and pepper breadcrumb coating.
  • Bring the flavours of the outdoors to the dinner table with these Heat & Enjoy salt & pepper wings. Created by our chefs to combine the best of the popular chicken shops and homestyle cooking. Enjoy these with sweet potato fries, corn on the cob and chunky coleslaw.
  • Chicken wings in light, crispy salt and pepper breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Wing (76%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Gram Flour, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Dextrose, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-32 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (115g)**Per 100g
Energy1226kJ1066kJ294kcal256kcal
Fat18.3g15.9g
Saturates3.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate14.5g12.6g
Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein17.2g14.9g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

