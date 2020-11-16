Heat & Enjoy Salt & Pepper Crispy Wings 350G
Offer
- Energy1226kJ 294kcal15%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ
Product Description
- Bone-in chicken wings in a salt and pepper breadcrumb coating.
- Bring the flavours of the outdoors to the dinner table with these Heat & Enjoy salt & pepper wings. Created by our chefs to combine the best of the popular chicken shops and homestyle cooking. Enjoy these with sweet potato fries, corn on the cob and chunky coleslaw.
- Chicken wings in light, crispy salt and pepper breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Wing (76%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Gram Flour, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Dextrose, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-32 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (115g)**
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1226kJ
|1066kJ
|294kcal
|256kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.5g
|12.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|17.2g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020