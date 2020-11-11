By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bepps Popped Chickpea Snacks Salt & Pepper 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bepps Popped Chickpea Snacks Salt & Pepper 70G
£ 1.80
£2.58/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Black Eyed Pea Popped Snacks Salt & Black Pepper
  • Peas with Purpose (we're charitable peas)
  • We're not just about our peas, pulses and grains here at Bepps.
  • We donate thousands of packs every year to charity
  • Find out more at www.beppssnacks.com
  • Bepps Popped are chickpea snacks with black eyed pea inclusions that pack a flavourful punch! Our Salt & Black Pepper
  • Bepps are deliciously peppery, and naturally packed full of fibre.
  • With no artificial additives or preservatives, these are finger-licking snacks that everyone can enjoy.
  • Nobody likes a litter bug!
  • Popped!
  • 86 Kcals 361 kJ Per Serving
  • Basically a good pea!
  • Gluten Free
  • High in Fibre
  • No GMO, MSG
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 70G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour (37%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Black Eyed Peas (8%), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Made in factory that handles Milk & Soy.

Storage

Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 3.5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Bepps Snacks,
  • Veden Star Limited,
  • PO Box 3608,
  • EN5 9RU.

Return to

  • Join our Bepps squad.
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bepps_snacks
  • hello@beppssnacks.com
  • www.beppssnacks.com
  • Bepps Snacks,
  • Veden Star Limited,
  • PO Box 3608,
  • EN5 9RU.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (20g)
Energy 1805 (kJ)361 (kJ)
-430kcal86kcal
Fat 15g2.9g
of which saturates 1.9g0.4g
Carbohydrates 58g12g
of which sugars 2.9g0.6g
Fibre 8.9g1.8g
Protein 12g2.4g
Salt 1.7g0.34g
Typical number of servings per pack: 3.5--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Bepps Popped Chickpea Snacks Barbecue 70G

£ 1.80
£2.58/100g
Clubcard Price

Eat Real Lentil Chips Sea Salt 113G

£ 1.80
£1.60/100g

Deliciously Ella Veggie Sweet Potato Crackers 100G

£ 1.99
£1.99/100g
Clubcard Price

Eat Real Hummus Lentil, Quinoa Chips 5 Pack 116G

£ 2.00
£1.73/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here