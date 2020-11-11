Bepps Popped Chickpea Snacks Salt & Pepper 70G
Product Description
- Black Eyed Pea Popped Snacks Salt & Black Pepper
- Peas with Purpose (we're charitable peas)
- We're not just about our peas, pulses and grains here at Bepps.
- We donate thousands of packs every year to charity
- Find out more at www.beppssnacks.com
- Bepps Popped are chickpea snacks with black eyed pea inclusions that pack a flavourful punch! Our Salt & Black Pepper
- Bepps are deliciously peppery, and naturally packed full of fibre.
- With no artificial additives or preservatives, these are finger-licking snacks that everyone can enjoy.
- Nobody likes a litter bug!
- Popped!
- 86 Kcals 361 kJ Per Serving
- Basically a good pea!
- Gluten Free
- High in Fibre
- No GMO, MSG
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpea Flour (37%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Black Eyed Peas (8%), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Made in factory that handles Milk & Soy.
Storage
Don't forget to store in a dry and cool place.
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Bepps Snacks,
- Veden Star Limited,
- PO Box 3608,
- EN5 9RU.
Return to
- Join our Bepps squad.
- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bepps_snacks
- hello@beppssnacks.com
- www.beppssnacks.com
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (20g)
|Energy
|1805 (kJ)
|361 (kJ)
|-
|430kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|15g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|58g
|12g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|12g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.34g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 3.5
|-
|-
