Carex Antibacterial Hand & Surface Spray 100Ml

CAREX ANTIBAC HAND & SURFACE SPRAY 100ML

This NEW Antibacterial Hand & Surface Sanitiser Spray from Carex protects against 99.99% of bacteria and viruses* on the go. Safe for hands and surfaces this multipurpose disinfectant spray is perfect for hygienic cleaning in all on the go occasions including work, commuting, shopping and much more. The quick drying antibacterial spray formulation helps you and your family feel free to get stuck into life when you're on the go and without access to hand washing facilities. Trust Carex, we've been keep hands healthy and caring for the nation for over 25 years. That's why we CAREX. *Enveloped Viruses such as Coronaviruses

Safe on Surfaces Fragrance Free 70% Alcohol Quickdry Use to Sanitise Hands

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Ethanol 70g per 100g

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage