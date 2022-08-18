We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Carex Antibacterial Hand & Surface Spray 100Ml

Carex Antibacterial Hand & Surface Spray 100Ml

5(3)
Write a review

£4.00

£4.00/100ml

CAREX ANTIBAC HAND & SURFACE SPRAY 100ML
This NEW Antibacterial Hand & Surface Sanitiser Spray from Carex protects against 99.99% of bacteria and viruses* on the go. Safe for hands and surfaces this multipurpose disinfectant spray is perfect for hygienic cleaning in all on the go occasions including work, commuting, shopping and much more. The quick drying antibacterial spray formulation helps you and your family feel free to get stuck into life when you're on the go and without access to hand washing facilities.Trust Carex, we've been keep hands healthy and caring for the nation for over 25 years. That's why we CAREX.*Enveloped Viruses such as Coronaviruses
Safe on SurfacesFragrance Free70% AlcoholQuickdryUse to Sanitise Hands
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Ethanol 70g per 100g

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Hands: Shake well before use. Spray each hand for 3 seconds covering both sides ensuring fully wetted. Rub Until Dry.Surfaces: Hold can 15cm from a clean surface. Spray until fully wetted. Leave to air dry.Do not use on copper, brass, painted or lacquered or varnished surfaces, acrylic plastics and powered electrical devices.Do not use on soft surfaces

View all Hand Gel, Sanitiser & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here