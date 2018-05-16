Judes Vanilla Clotted Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla and Clotted Cream Ice Cream
- 10% of profits go to charity
- We're Jude's. A family who love crafting utterly delicious ice cream. It all started with one man mixing and churning in a Hampshire dairy barn. His creations were lip-smackingly good. So good he gave them his wife's name, Jude. Today top chefs serve our ice cream and we've bagged over 40 Great Taste Awards.
- Our mission is to knock your socks off. Every time.
- Made with West Country clotted cream
- Extra creamy
- Craft, flavour, delight
- British milk
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 460ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Whole Milk, Sugar, Clotted Cream (11%), Fresh Double Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum and Guar Gum), Vanilla Extract, Spent Vanilla Bean
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Best before: see base.
Name and address
- Jude's,
- Northfields Farm,
- Twyford,
- SO21 1QA,
- UK.
Return to
- hello@judes.co.uk
Net Contents
460ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|619 kJ
|-
|148 kcal
|Fat
|9.3 g
|of which saturates
|5.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6 g
|of which sugars
|12.6 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
