Tesco Finest Rainbow Chardonnay 200G

Product Description
- Swiss chard.
- Harvested by hand Selected to be a vibrant mix of flavoursome, tender leaves All our rainbow chard comes from trusted growers across Europe. One of our growers, Allens Hill Farm, is a family owned farm in Kent where lead grower Peter Tickle has been growing rainbow chard for over 5 years on the Isle of Grain in Kent. The dry, mild coastal climate makes this an ideal location for chard to thrive. Harvested by hand for a vibrant mix of flavoursome, tender leaves."
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Chard
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Spain
Preparation and Usage
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging.
Stir Fry
Time: 4-8 mins
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 4-8 mins minutes.
Hob
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 4-8 mins minutes or until tender.
Steam
Place in a steamer for 5-8mins or until tender.
Serve immediately.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|50kJ / 12kcal
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
