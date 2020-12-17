By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Rainbow Chardonnay 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Rainbow Chardonnay 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy50kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 50kJ / 12kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss chard.
  • Harvested by hand Selected to be a vibrant mix of flavoursome, tender leaves All our rainbow chard comes from trusted growers across Europe. One of our growers, Allens Hill Farm, is a family owned farm in Kent where lead grower Peter Tickle has been growing rainbow chard for over 5 years on the Isle of Grain in Kent. The dry, mild coastal climate makes this an ideal location for chard to thrive. Harvested by hand for a vibrant mix of flavoursome, tender leaves."
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Chard

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 4-8 mins
    Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for  4-8 mins minutes.

    Hob

    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 4-8 mins minutes or until tender.

    Steam

    Place in a steamer for 5-8mins or until tender.
    Serve immediately.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50gPer 100g
Energy50kJ / 12kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.5g2.9g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein0.9g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G

£ 1.35
£2.25/kg
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here