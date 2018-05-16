We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terrys Chocolate Orange Egg With Mini Candy 250G

Terrys Chocolate Orange Egg With Mini Candy 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Real orange oil flavoured milk chocolates with popping candy (4%).
  • Orange flavoured milk chocolate egg
  • Approximately 7 portions per shell
  • A bag of 70 g of chocolate orange minis exploding candy
  • 2-3 portions per bag
  • A bag of minis with fizz Crackle and bang & a Large egg
  • Made with Real Orange Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Net Contents

250g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Lactose (from Milk), Carbon Dioxide, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 segments (28 g)%* / Per 7 segments (28 g)
    Energy 2170 kJ614 kJ
    -519 kcal145 kcal7 %
    Fat 28 g7.8 g11 %
    of which saturates 27 g4.7 g23 %
    Carbohydrate 61 g17 g7 %
    of which sugars 60 g17 g18 %
    Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g-
    Protein 5.5 g1.5 g3 %
    Salt 0.26 g0.07 g1 %
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    2-3 portions per bag---
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g%* / Per 25 g
    Energy 2189 kJ547 kJ
    -524 kcal131 kcal7 %
    Fat 29 g7.1 g10 %
    of which saturates 17 g4.3 g22 %
    Carbohydrate 59 g15 g6 %
    of which sugars 59 g15 g16 %
    Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g-
    Protein 5.8 g1.4 g3 %
    Salt 0.27 g0.07 g1 %
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Approximately 7 portions per shell---
    1 shell per pack---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

