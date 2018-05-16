Terrys Chocolate Orange Egg With Mini Candy 250G
New
Product Description
- Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Real orange oil flavoured milk chocolates with popping candy (4%).
- Orange flavoured milk chocolate egg
- Approximately 7 portions per shell
- A bag of 70 g of chocolate orange minis exploding candy
- 2-3 portions per bag
- A bag of minis with fizz Crackle and bang & a Large egg
- Made with Real Orange Oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
Return to
- Consumer careline
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
- www.terryschocolate.com
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Lactose (from Milk), Carbon Dioxide, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 7 segments (28 g) %* / Per 7 segments (28 g) Energy 2170 kJ 614 kJ - 519 kcal 145 kcal 7 % Fat 28 g 7.8 g 11 % of which saturates 27 g 4.7 g 23 % Carbohydrate 61 g 17 g 7 % of which sugars 60 g 17 g 18 % Fibre 2.3 g 0.6 g - Protein 5.5 g 1.5 g 3 % Salt 0.26 g 0.07 g 1 % * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - 2-3 portions per bag - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g %* / Per 25 g Energy 2189 kJ 547 kJ - 524 kcal 131 kcal 7 % Fat 29 g 7.1 g 10 % of which saturates 17 g 4.3 g 22 % Carbohydrate 59 g 15 g 6 % of which sugars 59 g 15 g 16 % Fibre 2.3 g 0.6 g - Protein 5.8 g 1.4 g 3 % Salt 0.27 g 0.07 g 1 % * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - Approximately 7 portions per shell - - - 1 shell per pack - - -
