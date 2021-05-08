Tesco Finest Live Scottish Mussels 1Kg

Terrible packaging
I would mark these with 5 stars but the packaging has no holes for these mussels to breathe and a lot were dead. Out of 2 packets I had to sling 28 away again. Please package in netting not sealed plastic.
low
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Steam
Instructions: Chilled: 5 mins Place the mussels in a bowl of cold water for 5 minutes. Pull off any beards and scrape off any barnacles or dirt. Discard any broken or open shells. Before cooking add 10mm of water to a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Add mussels, cover with lid and steam for 5 minutes.
2 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g**)
|Energy
|170kJ / 40kcal
|212kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|10.8g
|Salt
|1.46g
|1.83g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|300mg
|375mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 1kg typically weighs 250g with shell removed.
|-
|-
Caution: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I would mark these with 5 stars but the packaging has no holes for these mussels to breathe and a lot were dead. Out of 2 packets I had to sling 28 away again. Please package in netting not sealed plastic.